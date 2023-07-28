AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Community Development Department conducted its summer Point-In-Time (PIT) count Friday.

“This is something that our community, our continuum of care, particularly wanted to do, to see if the numbers change from winter to summer,” said Jason Riddlespurger, City of Amarillo’s director of Community Development.

The day began with volunteers receiving training on how to conduct the PIT count surveys before heading out to various locations across the city. Volunteers did surveys on homeless individuals while also providing food, water and other needed items.

I was partnered up with Heather Neeley who has been volunteering to do the PIT count since 2019.

“I just believe that the more aware we are the more awareness that were able to create of numbers of homeless and develop relationships and rapport with them in the field, the better resources we can provide,” said Neeley.

Through an app called ‘Counting Us’ volunteers were able to ask questions like name, age, date of birth, ethnicity and how long have they been homeless. All of the data is recorded and sent back to City of Amarillo Community Development Department so they can get a snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness.

“The more information we have about what the what we consider a challenge or a problem, the better off we are to be able to address those things. What are the gaps, what, who’s not being served, who do we have out there that maybe are slipping through the cracks,” said Riddlespurger.

During the PIT count the volunteers are also building relationships with the homeless community and each other.

“So, the greatest thing that I think that comes out of this is building relationships. And that’s both building relationships with, you know, our volunteers that they’re actually getting to meet people that are struggling in the streets,” said Riddlespurger. “But also, we’re putting volunteers together that may have never met.”

Riddlespurger said that each PIT count they see very low numbers of unsheltered children and Veterans due to many agencies and resources that are provided to them.

“So typically, our number with children is very low. Most of those that are in homelessness, they’re actually in shelters with a family. And our veterans, we do a lot for our veterans. We can literally have someone that’s a veteran today. And we can have them housed within just a few weeks because we have such great resources, such great partnerships with agencies throughout the city,” said Riddlespurger.

Riddlespurger said that the next step is to look over the numbers and make sure they are accurate then they will prepare to present it to the city council and the community.

Neeley said that for anyone that has been considering volunteering for the PIT count to do it because you will witness a side of Amarillo you may have never seen before.

To learn more about how you can volunteer for the next PIT count you can contact Caressa Pena at caressa.pena@amarillo.gov or 806-378-3098.