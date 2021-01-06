City of Amarillo completes supply of COVID-19 vaccines, doses currently unavailable

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced over Facebook that the Amarillo Public Health Department has completed its current supply of the COVID-19 vaccine under the state of Texas’ Phase 1B Allocation Program.

The City said it will be postponing further immunizations at the walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, that will resume after the next shipment is received from DSHS.

Availability of the COVID-19 vaccine can be checked here.

According to a release from the City, “–Following an average of thousands of vaccinations a day since Dec. 30, the City of Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) has completed its initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine under the state of Texas Allocation Program and is postponing further immunizations at the walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center effective today.”

“As we expected, Amarillo has used its current supply of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “We have an extremely efficient model for rapidly delivering the vaccine, and we went through our initial supply from the state very quickly. The fact we were able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine so quickly to so many is a good thing. We don’t want the vaccine in our freezers. We want the vaccine in the community.”

APHD has been using the Amarillo Civic Center as a vaccination clinic – according to the City, with the ability to vaccinate more than 4,000 on a daily basis.

“I am in direct contact with the governor’s office,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The governor knows that Amarillo has the best model for vaccine deployment. He knows that we are vaccinating the entire Texas Panhandle and not just the residents of Amarillo. He knows the urgency. I am confident that the governor will continue to provide the vaccine quickly. The minute we get more vaccine delivered, we will get the doors open and the wheels rolling again.”

For more information regarding the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation plan, go to: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.