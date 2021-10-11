City of Amarillo Community Solutions: Crime set for Oct. 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the fifth installment of its Community Solutions series will be Community Solutions: Crime. The public meeting/discussion is scheduled for Tuesday (Oct. 12) at 6 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

The city said members of the Amarillo City Council will lead the discussion on crime in the Amarillo community, along with a presentation from Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld.

The CoA said its Community Solutions series allows members of Amarillo City Council to receive feedback and information directly from residents on major topics impacting Amarillo – and at the same time allow members of the community to become personally engaged in providing ideas and solutions for an array of topics.