City of Amarillo comments on COVID-19 Vaccine availability expansion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo issued a statement in response to the DSHS announcement concerning COVID-19 Vaccine expanded availability to begin across Texas on March 29. The statement aims to address changes the community response to the pandemic may take.

The announcement states as follows:

The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced that beginning Monday (March 29), all adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. This vaccine availability will include the City of Amarillo (COA) COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“The Amarillo Public Health Department is ready for this latest expanded availability of COVID-19 vaccine,” said APHD Director Casie Stoughton. “Our goal since the beginning of the vaccination clinic here in Amarillo is to vaccinate as many people as possible. We are excited that all adults who want the vaccine now have the opportunity to get vaccinated. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this life-saving opportunity.”

Immunizations take place at the walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, Entrance 3. Appointments are not available as immunizations are provided on a walk-in basis. The vaccine is free of charge. For more information regarding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Amarillo, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.

Amarillo City Transit (ACT) is providing free transportation service on all fixed routes to the Amarillo Civic Center. ACT is also offering free shuttle service to and from the Civic Center for individuals who cannot access the fixed route service. Route information is available at: https://www.amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/transit. For more information call (806) 378-3095.