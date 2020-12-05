City of Amarillo Coming Home Project holds Christmas tree drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo Coming Home Project held a Christmas tree drive Saturday for their clients needing to brighten up their homes with some holiday cheer.

The City of Amarillo began its Coming Home Program in 2018, with the goal of “coming home” to help those who are chronically homeless and have complex needs. The program provides housing and intensive case management in a person’s home.

Saturday’s Christmas tree drive included donations from all over the community including Christmas trees and ornaments. Donations will be used to help clients in the Coming Home Project.

Jen Williams, a member of the Coming Home team, said this year has been a rough time for the project, but the community has still been willing to help.

“People in Amarillo have such a heart and I think that show through things like this. I know there are a lot of non-profits out there and a lot of things people help out with, and it’s amazing,” said Williams.

Williams said if you missed today’s event, you can call the Simms Municipal Building and talk to them about items you would like to donate.

Williams said that with Christmas coming up, they are reaching out to other non-profits to help organize things for clients that have children and get them to settle in.

At the beginning of 2020, the Coming Home Project was housing more than 50 people in 49 leased households.