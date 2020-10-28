City of Amarillo clears roads

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While snow and ice continue to gather on the roads, the city of Amarillo shared its plan to keep the roads safe and clear.

The city has placed around 2.4 million pounds of sand and salt mix on the roads.

According to the city, with storms in our area often being unpredictable, preparing as much as possible is the best option.

According to Director of Public Works Donny Hooper, preparation starts at the beginning of October by going over procedures with their drivers.

Hooper said the recent storm was tricky since they were unsure of what type of precipitation would occur. City officials said they have been doing their best to keep the roads clear.

“We have everything pre-identified in a plan, that’s our snow and ice removal plan. We pull that out and go with all the streets that are listed in there, which are basically all of the arterial streets, the main roads that are in Amarillo, and in this case it’s not a removal of snow but it’s an icing operation,” Hooper said.

According to Hooper, using the salt and sand mixture helps to melt the ice and create traction for cars on the roads.

For those concerned about why more snow and ice appear to be near homes, this is because the city said residential streets are not the focus, but rather bridges, overpasses, and main highways.

The city said they are keeping their eye out just in case there is a large amount of snowfall.

If a large snowfall occurs, the city will most likely transition from salt and sand to plowing the snow. Currently, snowplows are not used because they obstruct traffic and do not work well on ice.

