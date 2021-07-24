City of Amarillo celebrates Thompson Park Pool officially re-opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Thompson Park Pool officially opened to the public today. City of Amarillo officials celebrated the grand opening of the facility with a ribbon cutting this morning.

Thompson Park Pool officially opened to the public at 11 a.m. after being closed for over two and a half years.

The new pool will feature a leisure pool with a sun-shelf deck, deck side spray features, lazy river with a vortex pool, two pool-side basketball hoops and a designated toddler play area.

For pricing, hours and session information, click here.

City of Amarillo officials said the new Thompson Park Pool will be one of the largest public pools of its kind in the Texas Panhandle. The original Thompson Park Pool opened its doors in 1931, but was closed in December 2018 following multiple repair and renovation projects over several decades.