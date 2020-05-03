City of Amarillo budget for the future after COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, cities and towns are finding it harder to budget for the future.

At a recent city COVID-19 briefing, City of Amarillo officials discussed how to move forward. With businesses closed, the city stands to lose several million dollars in sales tax dollars.

“As the rest of the year goes, we are estimating $8 and $12 million negative impact on the sales tax revenue and then sufficient impact on Hotel Occupancy Tax,” said City Manager Jared Miller.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said increasing property tax was not an option as individuals are struggling right now as well.

“The budget response is real. We recognize that we cannot make a difference by asking people to dig deeper into property tax increase right now,” said Mayor Nelson.

So they are making hard decisions. Some city projects have been postponed, and they have implemented a hiring freeze to help recover losses.

The city says they have enough money to cover payments for the Hodgetown ballpark and downtown parking garage, as they do have debt obligations to pay for those using hot tax revenue.

Mayor Nelson says as the budget stands right now, summer recreational programs through the Parks and Recreation Department will be cut this year.

