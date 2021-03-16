WATCH: City of Amarillo Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board to update on Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo’s Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board is set to meet at 11:30 a.m. today.
The Board is expected to update on its FY20 Beautification Project, as well as the ongoing Thompson Park Pool project.
