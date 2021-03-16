WATCH: City of Amarillo Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board to update on Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - It can’t be said for certain what a female black bear cub was searching for in New Mexico. What is for certain, according to the City, is that she has found it at the Amarillo Zoo.

Announced the City of Amarillo today, one of the Amarillo Zoo’s newest residents – and one of its cutest – is a female black bear cub from New Mexico. The one-year-old cub was recently brought to the Amarillo Zoo after multiple captures near humans and/or communities by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish. A private landowner in New Mexico contacted the Amarillo Zoo, and the cub was transported to its new home.