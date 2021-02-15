City of Amarillo Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board awards mural grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced eight entities have received funding to help improve the City of Amarillo in various ways through art.

The City of Amarillo Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board recently announced the recipients of its Mural Grant Program.

The COA Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board awarded eight matching grants for FY 2020-2021. The recipients are Blue Sage Pottery, Cash for Gold, Dependable Plumbing, Don Harrington Discovery Center, Double U Marketing, Panhandle Community Services, Snack Pak 4 Kids and Wesley Community Center. The matching grants ranged from $1,000 to $6,000 – for a total of $29,275. There were a total of 11 applications requesting $39,275.

“Thank you to the property owners who applied, and thank you to the artists for their hand in adding to our community through their art. Amarillo is on the move, and they are a part of this time in the history of the city,” said COA Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board Chairwoman Andi Wardlaw.

The goal of the Mural Grant Program is to help enhance the city’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation of the value of art, create civic pride, reduce blight and encourage tourism. The Mural Grant Program is a matching grant program where recipients receive reimbursement for up to 50 percent of the mural cost.

“We have such a wonderfully talented art community here in Amarillo, and those awarded the mural grants are the down payment on what is available to our city,” said Amarillo City Councilmember and COA Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board Member Eddy Sauer.