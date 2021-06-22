City of Amarillo battle mosquitoes with ‘mosquito spraying program’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) Environmental Health Dept. is combatting mosquitoes with its “mosquito spraying program,” which is a battle against the biting insect that can cause West Nile virus, according to a press release from the COA.

The program began in March and the COA explained the importance of this program on the communities health because of the amount of rain that the Amarillo area has received this spring and early summer.

“We are seeing a large increase in the mosquito population in Amarillo, and that is primarily due to the amount of rain we have received,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “We have dramatically increased the scope of our mosquito spraying program as a result.”

According to the release, the COA sprays around 15 to 20 locations each week, not including areas that have received complaints by citizens, and has spent $35,000 for the “mosquito spraying program” since March. This amount does not include any personnel cost and the COA has a typical budget of $8,000 t0 $10,000 for chemicals.

The release described the safe chemicals that the program is currently using both on the environment and on the staff who are using the chemicals in “high infested areas.”

“The public can definitely help,” Spanel said. “It is extremely important for individuals to check for standing water on their property and make sure to drain it every couple of days. In addition, keeping your lawn mowed and removing debris or standing water from house gutters can make a huge difference in the mosquito population.”