AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is asking for area businesses to submit damage reports for financial losses from flooding since June 1.

The city has set up an email address for business owners to submit information regarding financial damages that are related to flooding through damages@amarillo.gov.

“We have many businesses that have not sustained physical damages from recent flooding, but many are sustaining financial damages for other related reasons, such as not being able to open,” said COA Director of Emergency Management Max Dunlap. “We are asking business owners who have financial losses due to flooding to email their daily rate of financial loss as well as contact information.”

The city said the information will be submitted to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for verification.