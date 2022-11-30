AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department, along with representatives from Northwest Texas Hospital, BSA Hospital and the Amarillo VA, will be coming together Wednesday afternoon for a news conference surrounding respiratory illnesses.
According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, representatives from these entities will discuss the “recent increase in respiratory illnesses” within the Amarillo area and how to stay safe and healthy during the holidays. The conference will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
