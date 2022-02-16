AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department announced Wednesday that officials with the city of Amarillo approved the department’s procurement of 100 new sets of firefighter protective gear.

According to a news release from the department, the department procured 100 new sets of Lion V-Force turnout gear with added RedZone protection. Officials said that this new gear will replace old gear, with the reset serving as an initiative to assign a second protective set of gear for each firefighter in the department, which will help maintain the new gear.

“We are elated to have this new personal protective equipment for our firefighters,” Amarillo Fire Chief Jason Mays said in the release. “Having a second set of turnout gear is essential to the safety of our members, from a cancer-avoidance outlook, and should go a long way to ensure their long-term health.”

Officials said that this new equipment will help the firefighters have protection from the fireground and help the long-term health and safety for each of the firefighters. The National Fire Protection Association requires firefighter protective gear be replaced every ten years, regardless of its condition.