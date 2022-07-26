AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo voted during Tuesday’s city council meeting to approve a contract for the purchase of 15,768 acres of water rights in Roberts County, according to a news release from the city.

Officials with the city said the purchase will increase Amarillo’s water inventory by about 8%, adding around 800,000-acre feet of water to the city’s supply.

“This purchase of water rights is significant for Amarillo for many reasons. It protects the Amarillo water supply for future generations, helps strengthen the economic viability of the region and recognizes the importance of agriculture to the area,” said Floyd Hartman, the City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager.

The city will pay $1,875 per acre and the final acreage amount will be determined by a survey of up to $29,565,000 including cost said officials.