AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo said the city council unanimously approved during Tuesday’s city council meeting more than $1 million to address infrastructure needs at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility (HRWTF).

On Tuesday the Amarillo City Council approved with a 5-0 vote:

A total of $989,000 for desludging of the facility’s equalization basin.

A total of $356,250 for the transfer of sludge from the facility to the River Road Water Reclamation Facility (RRWRF).

A total of $129,375 for the emergency procurement of the transfer of sludge to the RRWRF for ground injection from the HRWTF.

The city said the $989,000 for desludging and the $129,000 for the emergency procurement of the transfer of sludge to the RRWRF for ground injection were funded through water and sewer revenues.

In addition, the city approved $107,691 for a replacement motor for a high-service pump and $81,318 for a replacement vertical turbine pump at the RRWRF. These expenditures were also funded with water and sewer revenues said officials.

$91,935 in drainage assessment revenue was approved to repair a turbine pump for water removal from Lawrence Lake.

“This council recognizes the need to address these vital infrastructure needs that have existed in the city for decades,” said Mayor Cole Stanley. “These are the first steps in what will be a long process to improve city infrastructure to meet the needs of our city now and in the future.”