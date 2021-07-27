City Of Amarillo approves Location Incentive Agreements that will bring in over 200 new jobs to the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday over at the Amarillo City Council meeting, the council approved Location Incentive Agreements between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and three businesses.

Those businesses that were approved for Location Incentives Tuesday were the North Heights Linen Service, Roberson Cartridge Company, and Torkworx LP.

Kevin Carter, president, and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation said these new businesses will provide over 200 new jobs and add 8 million dollars in additional payroll.

Carter said in the last 30 years, Amarillo has done great in diversifying its economy.

“Yes, AG and oil and gas are still huge parts of our community, but we have done a great job of diversifying that with manufacturing, health care stuff and it’s a great position to be in where you are not dependent on one industry,” said Carter.

All the Location Incentive Agreements passed with 4-0 votes.