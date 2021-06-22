City of Amarillo approve predevelopment services for Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Earlier this month, the City of Amarillo heard an update on the Amarillo Civic Center and what the next recommended steps are.

Tuesday, the city approved in a 5-0 vote entering into a pre-development services agreement with Garfield Public/Private LLC for professional services related to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

Andrew Freeman, director of planning and development with the City of Amarillo said that this pre-development phase is a brainstorming opportunity for the City of Amarillo.

“Teaming up with Garfield Public/Private LLC is a good opportunity for the council and citizens to look for additional ways to help fund the civic center complex project that would not fully utilize property tax dollars to fund it,” said Freeman.

The pre-development period costs can not exceed $494,200.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said the activity at the Civic Center is one of the drivers of people visiting and buying in Amarillo.

“So if we have active, vibrant, desirable location that is state of the art, we know through proformas, through economic estimates and projections that we paid for through our consultants that helped this project previously over the last ten years that this is going to drive activity throughout the city, not just downtown,” said Miller.

Miller said it is projected that the pre-development phase should last until the end of 2021, from which they will move onto the next phase.

A $275 million bond that called for a new arena to be added to the existing Civic Center, along with an overhaul of the facility was turned down by voters by 61% of the vote in November.