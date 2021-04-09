City of Amarillo announces workshops for the North Heights Advisory Rezoning Initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that The North Heights Advisory Association is hosting three neighborhood workshops for the North Heights Rezoning Initiative at the Black Historical Cultural Center at 6:30 p.m.

The workshops scheduled for Monday, April 12, Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15, will allow residents, business owners and property owners to ask questions about the initiative, according to the City of Amarillo news release.

The news release said that the Monday workshop will focus on properties being rezoned to residential areas, the Wednesday workshop will discuss retail districts, while the Thursday workshop will focus on areas that are going to be rezoned to commercial districts.

The North Heights Rezoning Initiative is a plan to rezone around 800 acres in the North Heights Neighborhood Plan area, the city said.

For detailed information on the project visit www.amarillo.gov/nhrezoning.