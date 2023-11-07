AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In recognition of Veterans Day, the City of Amarillo announced that it will implement the following holiday service schedule:

  • City Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.
  • Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Veterans Day schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):

Residential customers: Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday. All other routes will be collected on their normal schedule.

Commercial customers: All commercial routes will be serviced on Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Curbside Collection: No curbside collection will be available on Friday, Nov. 10.

Brush sites and the city landfill will be closed Friday, Nov. 10.

  • The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, with normal hours of operation on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • All city golf courses will have normal hours of operation on Friday, Nov. 10, and through the weekend.
  • Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.

