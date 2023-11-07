AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In recognition of Veterans Day, the City of Amarillo announced that it will implement the following holiday service schedule:

City Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Veterans Day schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):

Residential customers: Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday. All other routes will be collected on their normal schedule.

Commercial customers: All commercial routes will be serviced on Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Curbside Collection: No curbside collection will be available on Friday, Nov. 10.

Brush sites and the city landfill will be closed Friday, Nov. 10.

The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, with normal hours of operation on Saturday, Nov. 11.

All city golf courses will have normal hours of operation on Friday, Nov. 10, and through the weekend.

Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.