AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In recognition of Veterans Day, the City of Amarillo announced that it will implement the following holiday service schedule:
- City Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 10.
The Veterans Day schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):
Residential customers: Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday. All other routes will be collected on their normal schedule.
Commercial customers: All commercial routes will be serviced on Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 11.
Curbside Collection: No curbside collection will be available on Friday, Nov. 10.
Brush sites and the city landfill will be closed Friday, Nov. 10.
- The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, with normal hours of operation on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- All city golf courses will have normal hours of operation on Friday, Nov. 10, and through the weekend.
- Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10.
