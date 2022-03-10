AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on Thursday that the first phase of the road improvement project on Western Street was complete and the next phase was in motion.

Traffic will shift to the eastern half of Western Street, while northbound and southbound traffic will use newly-paved lanes to “allow the contractor to complete the western half of Western Street from 49th Avenue to 45th Avenue,” the city stated.

The city asked residents to be aware of lane switches, construction and contractor signs, and equipment in work zones. Drivers may need to take alternate routes due to temporary lane closures and are advised by the city to use caution and expect delays until construction is compete.