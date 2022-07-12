AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced a temporary change to waste collection services due to staffing shortages.

The city said that will only apply to residential collections. The City’s Director of Public Works Donny Hooper said out of 42 collection positions, only 20 are currently filled to serve all 1,800 dumpsters in the city.

Hooper said the city will move residential collections from twice to once a week until their staffing levels are back up to at least 36.

“We don’t think that it’s going to be a huge issue, but we want people to know that if you have a challenge. If your dumpster is beginning to get full, and you feel like its going to overflow before we can get to you the following week, give us a call at solid waste and we’ll come out and make an extra collection,” said Hooper.

Hooper sia the new schedule is expected to begin on Monday.