AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The City of Amarillo announced in their Open Spaces Newsletter a list of summer events.

The Amarillo Parks and Rec Department will host “Starlight Cinema” in the park. The event is free to attend.

Kids Summer Day Camp

“Kids Summer Day Camp” is available each week from June 6 to August 5 at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. The camp is open to kids ages 5 to 13. Participants will enjoy a variety of safe and guided activities including swimming, bounce houses, games, arts, craft, gym and more.

The cost is $75 for the full week and $50 per additional child. Lunch and snacks are included.

Summer Free For All

The “Summer Free For All” is on Saturday, June 11 at John Stiff Memorial park from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

There will be carnival style games, free admission to the pool and tennis center, floaty races, bouncers, food trucks, music, arts and crafts, giant scavenger hunt, Amarillo Fire Department smoke house, yard games, and paintball.

Hooked On Fishing

The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their fee fish camp “Hooked on Fishing” every Saturday starting May 21.

The camp is available for kids ages 5 to 15. Participants will learn how to bait, cast and hook. They will meet local wildlife experts to learn about local regulations and get the opportunity to put those skills to practice while fishing in our neighborhood lakes. All supplies are included.

Archery Camp

The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host “Archery Camp” at SouthEast Park on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camp is for kids ages 10 to 15. The cost for the camp is $30 per person.

Nerf Wars

The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced”Nerf Wars.” The event is for kids ages 5 to 16+. Participants will participate in different play styles. The cost is $10 per person. Goggle and darts will be provided. Players must bring their own blaster.

Summer Volleyball League

The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced “Summer Volleyball League” for participants ages 18 and older. The cost is $150 per team. Registration is open until June 17. Leagues will run from July 11 to August 26.

To register, visit teamsideline.com/amarillo.

Tennis Camp

The Amarillo National Tennis Center announced their “Tennis Summer Camp” starting June 6. The camp is for kids ages 5 and older. The camp runs Monday Through Friday, with a half day slot or full day slot. It will be held at the Amarillo National Tennis Center.

Amarillo Afternoon Adventures

The city of Amarillo announced “Amarillo Afternoon Adventures” starting Monday, June 6 for children ages 5-14 will enjoy staff guided recreational games, activities, sports, arts and crafts at four participating parks. Parks include:

Sam Houston

City View

Glenwood

Memorial

Camps run Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fit & Play Camps

The Amarillo Parks and Rec Department will be hosting “Tiny Tots Fit & Play Camp” at Memorial Park for kids ages 2 through 5 with parental supervision. The camp is every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m and will run from June 1 to July 30.

The Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting “Fit & Play Camp” at Glenwood Park for kids ages 5 to 13. The camp is Monday through and will run from June 13 to August 12.

Registration for both camps can be found at the Amarillo Parks and Recreation website.

Amarillo Zoo

The Amarillo Zoo will be hosting tours on the first Saturday of the month from April 2 to August 6. Participants will enjoy a guided tour and learn about the famous animal ambassadors. Tickets are $10 per person, which includes regular addition to the zoo.

The Amarillo Zoo will be hosting “Safari Saturdays from May 14 to August 13 at 11 a.m. Participants will enjoy a safari show and get a chance to meet the animals. There will be a keeper chat and enrichment at 1 p.m. with zoo staff.

The Amarillo Zoo will be hosting “Summer Camp At The Zoo” for kids ages 6 to 12. Camps include:

Good Grub June 6-10



Rainforest Adventures June 20-24



Mighty Wings June 27- July 1



Animals in S.T.E.A.M. July 1-15



Eco Explorers August 1-5



To register, visit the Amarillo Zoo website.

Amarillo Reads-Oceans of Possibilities

Race a Cop

