City of Amarillo announces Parks & Recreation Dept. changes for summer season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has announced several changes to the Parks and Recreations Department (PARD) for the summer season.

The city said outdoor public pools that are part of the PARD will be closed for the summer season and that summer recreation programs will be cancelled.

City officials said in adherence with executive orders from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott, PARD will open the indoor pool at the Warford Activity Center on May 18. Splash pads will open pending additional guidance from the governor’s office, such as social distancing protocols.

The Amarillo Zoo will open on May 18, also with social distancing protocols and related guidelines.

The city said PARD staff will continue to work with the Amarillo Independent School District to provide lunches for the summer lunch program.

“These are challenging times, and these decisions were not made without thorough consideration and analysis,” said Michael Kashuba, director of the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department. “It is hard to imagine summer in the Texas Panhandle without going to the pool or participating in the recreation program. “We realize that our community needs adequate recreation, now more than ever. Our staff is committed to exploring new ways to serve our city amidst the many challenges.”

The city said since the closure of many public facilities on March 23, PARD staff has been gathering information from the Amarillo Public Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control, the governor’s office and other industry experts.

