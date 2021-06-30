City of Amarillo announces July 4 schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for the July 4 holiday.
- City Hall will be closed on Monday (July 5).
- Amarillo City Transit will be closed on Monday (July 5)
- The July 4 schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):
- Residential customers: Monday (July 5) routes will be serviced Tuesday (July 6). Regular Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday (July 7.)
- Commercial customers: Monday (July 5) and Tuesday (July 6) routes will all be serviced on Tuesday (July 6).
- The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday (July 5).
- The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Sunday (July 4) and Monday (July 5)
