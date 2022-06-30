AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on Thursday the Fourth of July holiday schedule.
The city released a list of business schedules and times for the holiday weekend:
- City Hall: Closed on Monday, July 4;
- Amarillo City Transit: Closed on Monday, July 4;
- Amarillo Public Library System: Normal hours of operation on Sunday, July 3 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed on Monday, July 4;
- All city golf courses: Normal hours of operation during the holiday weekend, including on Monday, July 5;
- Brush sites and the city landfill: Closed on Monday, July 4.
The following is the holiday schedule for Solid Waste trash pickup in the Amarillo community:
- Residential Customers: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday while Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday;
- ASL/poly carts: Monday poly cart routes will be serviced on Tuesday while Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday;
- Commercial customers: Commercial routes will be serviced on Tuesday.