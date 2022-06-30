AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on Thursday the Fourth of July holiday schedule.

The city released a list of business schedules and times for the holiday weekend:

City Hall : Closed on Monday, July 4;

: Closed on Monday, July 4; Amarillo City Transit : Closed on Monday, July 4;

: Closed on Monday, July 4; Amarillo Public Library System : Normal hours of operation on Sunday, July 3 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed on Monday, July 4;

: Normal hours of operation on Sunday, July 3 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed on Monday, July 4; All city golf courses : Normal hours of operation during the holiday weekend, including on Monday, July 5;

: Normal hours of operation during the holiday weekend, including on Monday, July 5; Brush sites and the city landfill: Closed on Monday, July 4.

The following is the holiday schedule for Solid Waste trash pickup in the Amarillo community: