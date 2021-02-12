AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City, the Amarillo Public Health Department has received additional first doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine. The Civic Center Clinic is now open for first and second doses.
To check eligibility, availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and for more information, please visit amarilloalerts.com/vaccine.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 112 recoveries
- Wanted: FBI searching for suspect in murder of New Mexico man, offering reward
- Clovis Municipal Schools announce changed date for Cohort B, 6-12 grade in-person return
- Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
- City of Amarillo announces first, second doses available at Civic Center Clinic