City of Amarillo announces first, second doses available at Civic Center Clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City, the Amarillo Public Health Department has received additional first doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine. The Civic Center Clinic is now open for first and second doses.

To check eligibility, availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and for more information, please visit amarilloalerts.com/vaccine.

