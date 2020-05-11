City of Amarillo announces finalists for police chief

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has released the names of the five finalists for chief of police for the Amarillo Police Department.

The city said finalists will go through an extensive interview process during an upcoming two week period. A final selection is expected to be announced by the end of the month.

Below is information from the city on the finalists:

Stan Standridge. Standridge is a 25-year veteran of the Abilene Police Department, and is currently chief of police for the Abilene Police Department. He holds a Master in Public Administration from Sam Houston State University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 226.

Brad McKeone. McKeone has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, and is currently deputy chief of police for the Coral Springs (Fla.) Police Department. He holds a Master in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 276.

Greg Stevens. Stevens has more than 31 years of experience in civilian and military law enforcement, and is currently chief of police in Rockport. He retired as chief of police in Lubbock in May 2019. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 252.

Ken Funtek. Funtek has been with the Amarillo Police Department for almost 28 years, and is currently the Assistant Chief of Police of Investigations and Staff Services. He holds a Master in Political Science from West Texas A&M University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 253.

Martin Birkenfeld Jr. Birkenfeld has been with the Amarillo Police Department for 30 years, and is currently the Assistant Chief of the Operations Bureau. He holds a Master of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 266.

