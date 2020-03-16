City of Amarillo announces COVID-19 Status Level Chart; Temporarily suspends Amarillo Civic Center Complex for all gatherings, events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has announced a COVID-19 Status Level Chart for public education, awareness, and updated factual information regarding coronavirus.

This was done in coordination with Potter County, Randall County, and the City of Canyon.

The chart consists of four levels for public awareness of Coronavirus in the Amarillo area, including confirmed cases.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Amarillo area.

Each level also includes information on preventive tips for the public and recommendations.

The city is currently at Level Yellow, which means no confirmed cases in Amarillo.

The City of Amarillo said is also following recent recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC is recommending the temporary suspension of public events with large gatherings of people.

The city said it is temporarily suspending the Amarillo Civic Center Complex for all gatherings and events, in accordance with CDC guidelines. The city is making contact with each event lessee and promoter impacted under these CDC guidelines. City officials said related financial deposits for events will be refunded if events are unable to be rescheduled.

The city told us the CDC recommendations do not apply to schools, institutes of higher learning, and businesses.

According to the CDC, these recommendations are made in an attempt to reduce the introduction of the COVID-19 virus into communities and to slow its spread.

As of today, the city said it will temporarily not issue permits for public events of more than 50 people – in adherence with CDC guidelines. Permits for public events of more than 50 people that have already been issued will be temporarily suspended. Refunds for permit fees for these events will be available. Requests for refunds should be submitted in writing and directed to the department that issued the permit.

For more information on these CDC recommendations, go to the CDC website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: