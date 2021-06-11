City of Amarillo announce new lanes, safety features for bicyclists

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has announced new bicycle lanes and safety features for bicyclists in several areas of the city to “enhance the overall experience for cyclists and pedestrians, according to a news release from the City of Amarillo.

The new improvements include the installation of new bike lanes on S.W. 7th Ave. and S.W. 8th Ave. which will connect downtown to Coulter Street from Rails to Trails and to the Julian area from 15th Ave.

The new lanes will run from Hodgetown/Civic Center area to Crockett Street and from Johnson Street to Bonham Street and will give cyclist guidance to commute from one location to another, the release stated. The lanes will be active the week of June 14 with the proper signs in these areas.

The bike lanes were presented to the City of Amarillo Pedestrian and Bicycle Committee and have been discussed over the past year, according to the release.

New bike lanes have been installed at the following locations:

8th Avenue from Buchanan Street to Crockett Street (one way travelling west.)

7th Avenue from Crockett Street to Buchanan Street (one way travelling east).

15th Avenue from Bonham Street to Johnson Street.

Johnson Street from 15th Avenue to Hodgetown/Civic Center area.

The City of Amarillo stated that “motorist are asked to make note of the changes and use caution in these areas as pedestrians and cyclist use the new areas for travel.”

For more information on the new bike lanes contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager, Dave Henry, at (806) 378-5219 or email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.