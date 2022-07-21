AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said Amarillo Public Libraries can be a way to escape the summer heat as temperatures climb towards triple digits.

The city said city libraries can be a shelter from the heat for those who may have limited or no options when it comes to shelter for summer heat waves.

“The current heat wave in Amarillo can be extremely dangerous for the elderly, disabled or homeless people in our community,” said COA Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger. “Our libraries are not only be a place to read or study, but they can also be a shelter for those with limited or no options to escaping the heat.

City public libraries are located at:

Downtown Libary — 413 SE 4th Mon – Thu: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri – Sat: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— 413 SE 4th Southwest Branch Library — 6801 W 45th Mon -Thu: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri – Sat: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— 6801 W 45th East Branch Library — 2232 E 27th Mon – Tue: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wed – Sat: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— 2232 E 27th North Branch Library — 1500 NE 24th Mon – Tue: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wed – Sat: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— 1500 NE 24th Northwest Branch Library — 6100 W 9th Mon – Tue: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wed – Sat: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— 6100 W 9th

The city said Amarillo City Transit provides free transportation to city public libraries locations.