AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that the city is accepting applications from local nonprofits and community organizations for funding through the Community Development Block Grant program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a news release, the city of Amarillo received an allocation of $1,584,592 for the CDBG program and $828,236 for the HOME Investment Partnership Program. Projects supported through the program are required to meet a local priority need, ranging from serving the homeless population as well as Tenant Based Rental Assistance.

Applications will be reviewed for completion, accuracy and documentation and recommendations will then be assessed by priority needs and presented to the Community Development Advisory Committee. According to the release, public meetings will then be hosted for final recommendations for the allocation of funding before the City Council votes to approve the measure.

According to the release, applications are due no later than 8 a.m. on June 6. They can be found on the Neighborly Portal website. For assistance with the application, officials are asked to contact the city’s Community Development Department prior to the deadline at 806-378-3098.