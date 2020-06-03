City of Amarillo holds roundtable discussion on how Amarillo is working to build equality for all

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo hosted a roundtable discussion Wednesday focusing on how the city is working to build a united community that stands against inequality and provides equal opportunities for all citizens.

The roundtable included Mayor Ginger Nelson, City Manager Jared Miller and Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld. David Lovejoy, first vice president of the Amarillo Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, will serve as moderator.

“It is very important that Amarillo have this discussion,” Nelson said. “When we see sad and disturbing images of horrible brutality in other places across the country, we should be moved as a city and community to ensure that Amarillo is providing equality and equal treatment in all facets of life – from government to law enforcement to education … everything.”

The conversation covered a variety of topics including police brutality, police training overall, and specifically how they handle moments of crisis in the line of duty.

Everyone at the roundtable also complimented the job the Amarillo Police Department did at the protest this past Sunday.

“What I want people to realize is that we do want a police presence, and why? It’s to protect the individuals that are protesting,” said city councilwoman and Amarillo Mayor Pro Tem, Freda Powell, “But it’s also to protect property. But individuals first, and then property. And we want to have a peaceful protest or march. And people have that right. You know that’s their first amendment right to be able to do that and display that.”

Part of the discussion also was about Amarillo attorney Jesse Quackenbush’s new restaurant that the Amarillo NAACP along with state and local branches of LULAC has deemed to be offensive.

“I personally will not be going to a restaurant that has a name that isn’t respectful and honoring to a certain class, type, age, ethnicity, group of people in our city,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson.

you can watch the full roundtable discussion in the video below.

