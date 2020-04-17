City of Amarillo meeting with local businesses to address plans moving forward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today at the city COVID-19 briefing, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson announced that the city will start having meetings with local businesses.

These meetings will be held to know how to move the city forward during and after the pandemic.

Mayor Nelson said that those meetings were going to start today and will operate using a framework of the same questions for every meeting that they have with local businesses.

“Everything has shifted, so we got to set aside the way we use to do things and be willing to look at things with a growth mindset of our new opportunities. Here for us to grow out of this unexpected crisis over the next 18 to 24 months, so that’s the general framework of the questions,” said Mayor Nelson.

Mayor Nelson said its important to have these meetings because it helps move the city forward and it helps the city council form a plan to get the city and businesses back on their feet.

“They are the heartbeat of our community. They are employing our citizens. They are the ones taking risks to grow their businesses. They are the families that have been here for generations during tough and challenging times. They dug in and got through challenges times before,” said Mayor Nelson.

The goal is to complete these meetings in the next ten days so the city council can make next steps.

Some of the industries meeting with the city include restaurants, non-profits, banks, and members of the agriculture community.

Governor Greg Abbott also addressed at his press conference today that slow and steady is the way to go when reopening businessess.

“Opening Texas must occur in stages. Obviously not all businesses can open all at once on May the 1st. Some businesses if fully opened without better distancing standards would be more likely to set us back rather than to propel us forward,” said Governor Abbott.

More from MyHighPlains.com: