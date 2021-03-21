City leaders give update on vaccines and distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City leaders gave an update on vaccines and distribution on Wednesday, as well as the new Phase 1C vaccine allocation rollout.

As of March 15th, Texans 50 and older are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Phase 1C.

City Manager Jared Miller said there was plenty of demand here in Amarillo.

“We had a very strong day Monday. It tapered off very quickly though yesterday and we had one of our lower days of vaccination yesterday,” said Miller on Wednesday at the City of Amarillo’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

On Friday, the city’s vaccine clinic surpassed 100,000 vaccines administered.

BSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, said for those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated, these vaccines are is safe and effective.

“These vaccines are extremely well tolerated, even those individuals that are having minor adverse reactions to the vaccine, weighing that against the benefits is the obvious key,” said Dr. Lamanteer

Dr. Brian Weis, Northwest’s Chief Medical Officer addressed concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Overall the data is really not showing there is an increased risk of blood clots or other complications of this,” said Dr. Weis.

The city said its 100,000th vaccine was given to 69-year-old Dale Dunn from Canyon, who said “the entire process was much quicker than I expected – it took about 10 minutes. It was great.”

The City of Amarillo said the primary objective of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic is to vaccinate as many people as conveniently, safely, and quickly as possible.