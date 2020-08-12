City launches virtual summer camp for active adults amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks and Recreations have launched an Active Adult Summer Camp to help area residents 50 and older engage during this pandemic.

Joslyn Harney, with The Neighborhub, a virtual online community provided by the city, helped start the weekly activity guide.

“We designed it to be a program that would provide some socialization and entertainment for our active adults here in Amarillo all while using social distancing and keeping them very safe,” Harney explained.

Harney said the camp is providing fun summer activities for those wanting to get out of the house or stay active inside.

“Coming up this Friday is a dinner tonight cook along that we’re hosting along with Texas AgriLife,” Harney said. “She’s going to teach us how to make street tacos with a mango salsa.”

Harney also said the staff has made sure these virtual events are easily accessible for everyone.

“I realize some people are nervous about Zoom but we’re going to make this easy for them,” Harney added.

Harney hopes area seniors can have fun and maybe walk away with a few new skills.

If you’d like to learn more about the camp or view the weekly schedule of activities, click here.

