City guidelines for a safe and healthy Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 briefing Friday, they discussed guidelines for a safe Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s just individual responsibility, considering others. Getting together in smaller groups, because the fewer people you are around then the less likely you are to expose someone or be exposed,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Mayor Nelson said that there are still certain precautions to consider if you will be around others.

“An outdoor get together is better than an indoor get together and then just social distancing, so as you set your chairs out, try to set those chairs out six to eight feet apart,” said Mayor Nelson.

Mayor Nelson added if you do have a cookout or bar-b-que to make sure you don’t sit across from someone, but diagonal and remember to keep six feet apart from one another.

The city will also not be sending out a coronavirus report card on Sunday, May 23, or Monday, May 24 due to the holiday.

“Tuesday, there will be an updated report card and to the dashboard, so we appreciate all our veterans and all the hard work that they have put in serving our country,” said Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health.

The city’s COVID-19 mobile testing site will be closed on Memorial Day at the Tri-State Fairgrounds but will resume operations on Tuesday, May 26 starting at 9 AM.

The city COVID-19 briefings will resume on Wednesday, May 27 at 11 AM to give the citizens of Amarillo an update.

