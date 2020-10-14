City gets new request to relocate confederate statue in Ellewood Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has received a new request to relocate the confederate statue in Ellwood Park.

City Manager Jared Miller read the request letter during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The statue is owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

A local Sons of Confederate Soldiers group has requested to move the statue to the Armstrong County Courthouse in Claude.

In July, MyHighPlains.com reported they received a request to move the statue to a private residence in Shamrock.

