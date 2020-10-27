City Drive-Thru Testing open at 10 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Public Health Department announced their drive through testing opened, delayed, at 10 a.m. this morning due to the weather.
For more information about the drive-thru testing site, the Public Health Department can be (806) 378-6300.
More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Man charged in 2-month-old daughter’s death left trail of destruction
- Roosevelt County early voting alternative site closed due to weather
- DPS offices in two counties will remain closed
- ‘Black Face’ photo posted to Raxx’s Facebook page, bar says it’s an old picture
- Netflix releases trailer for Selena Quintanilla series chronicling rise of Tejano superstar