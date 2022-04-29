AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo announced Friday crews are responding to a contained wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Facility, located at 3700 S.E. Loop 335.

According to a COA press release, the spill is contained to city property and is being disinfected by city crews. The spill is contained less than a quarter of a mile east of the Hollywood Road WRF. Once the spill has stopped, city crews will remove the wastewater from the impacted area and process it back through the treatment plant.

COA said the cause of the spill is unknown at this time. The spill poses no threat to nearby water wells or water sources.

COA reports, that If any person comes into contact with the spill, contact the City of Amarillo.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

