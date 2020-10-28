City crews clearing roadways

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are working to clear the roadways within the city.

There are currently about ten trucks sanding and salting city roads.

Crews mainly focus on main city streets and typically do not drive through neighborhoods.

Rain initially caused the roads to freeze over and prevented the use of plowing equipment.

“…It just doesn’t do any good. It just scrapes across the top surface of the ice and doesn’t do any good. And that’s why we put the salt down and the sand down, to soften those intersections up and make it where motorists can at least be safe attempting to get to those,” said Assistant Director of Public Works Donny Hooper.

TxDOT also has crews out working to clear I-40 and I-27.

