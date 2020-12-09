City Council voted to amend city charter today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council will be required to meet about half as many times as they did this year, in the future. Voters passed that proposition, Prop C, in the November election.

The city council voted to amend the city charter to add it, today.

The charter now requires that the mayor and city council members meet no fewer than 24 times a year rather than every week.

It passed five to zero.