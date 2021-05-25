City council updates on cost of renovating city hall comparing to other options

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’ city council meeting, the city gave an update on how much it will cost to renovate city hall versus the cost to renovate the Amarillo Hardware Building.
The city also provided the cost of keeping city hall operational over the next two years if neither project is selected.
Amarillo Facilities Manager Jerry Danforth said the cost to renovate city hall would be about $28 to $29.5 million.
Renovating Amarillo Hardware and the process of moving over there would cost about $31 million.
Lastly, the cost of not doing either renovation is estimated to be $5.5 million over the span of the next two years to keep city hall running.
