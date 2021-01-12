City Council members discussed lowering the speed limit in the area of Southwest Hollywood and Soncy

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city county meeting council members discussed lowering the speed limit in the area of Southwest Hollywood and Soncy.

City Council members said they will also be installing a traffic light at Soncy and Perry.

These changes passed city council five to zero.

The project will be funded by the proposition two bond approved in 2016.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss