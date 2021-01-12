City Council members discussed lowering the speed limit in the area of Southwest Hollywood and Soncy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city county meeting council members discussed lowering the speed limit in the area of Southwest Hollywood and Soncy.
City Council members said they will also be installing a traffic light at Soncy and Perry.
These changes passed city council five to zero.
The project will be funded by the proposition two bond approved in 2016.
