AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the Amarillo City Council meeting members of the community discussed future budget concerns for public libraries.

The discussion surrounding local libraries came after discussions of potential budget cuts and operating hours after a work session on the city’s budget last Thursday.

During the city council meeting, Mayor Cole Stanley shared that the city needed to evaluate every department and had questions about the library.

“We’re looking at every department pretty much equally all the same way,” said Stanley. “We’re looking at efficiencies, streamlining services, quality of services, the programs that we offer, how many employees we have, the pay scale for each employee. Are we heavy on the admin side? Do we do we have room to reposition? That’s what we’re trying to evaluate in every department.”

Vice President of the Amarillo Area Foundation Keralee Clay spoke in favor of the library during public comment. AAF has an early childhood education initiative where they work with the library to help kids ages zero to five.

“I just wanted the council to be aware that we saw the libraries as key partners in this work,” said Klay. “Having that neutral space in every community is really important to make sure that literacy is being rolled out in a way that is accessible to everybody in our in our city.”

“So, taking anything from that I fear would be short sided and could possibly hurt our future economy because there are our kids that are going to be future workers and they’re coming into school not ready to learn,” said Clay. “So, I think the library is really posed to help that and they’re doing it currently.”

According to Clay, the kindergarten readiness level is below 50%, and without the library’s help, kids would experience a negative impact, as well as the future economy.

Clay added that AAF receives grants that go toward the library. AAF has worked with Dell and has been creating a digital literacy program that would help 26 surrounding counties.

“We are currently in what they call their pro bono grants plan, where we have been given the opportunity to work alongside eight of their professionals at Dell corporation to help launch this digital literacy program for our population,” said Clay. “Specifically, that was granted to less than 15 organizations in North America and it’s because of that private public partnership that we have going with the libraries in the city.”

One possibility the council considered was reducing operating hours. Some members of the community were against the idea as not everyone is off of work by 7 p.m.

According to Stanley, the idea came from the director of the library.

“We were brought certain options from our director in the library of, hey, if you needed to cut services here, this is the amount of hours that we could reduce,” explained Stanley. “These are the amount of personnel that we would reduce along with those hours. What we were looking for, wasn’t in that vein. What we were looking for is, if we want to function with all the programs that we have, and we want to keep the hours of operation open the same. Can we do that with lesser employees without sacrificing customer service?”

Operation first five facilitator, Victoria Hughes also spoke during public comment in support of their partnership with the library.

“We’ve had such a strong partnership for the past several years, many years, actually,” said Hughes. “They have really helped to plan, strategize and implement some really important things we’re trying to do to support families who have children birth to five years old.”

Hughes continued, “specifically families who have children birth to five, they can sit and read and play and not feel like they have to be quiet. There are some programs around that program specific to play groups with children and families, and things that they do during the day, in different spaces to at the library where they can play and learn and get access to books and read. If some of those extra things go away, or stripped away, then you kind of cut some of those access points to families who can get information in different ways.”

Stanley said they will continue to address the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the next work sessions.

‘We believe we’ll get some additional information next week,” said Stanley. “I know I’ve been in two libraries this week and I’ll go probably a couple other days this week, and next week, just to kind of monitor and see how busy we are.

Stanley continued, “we’re all actively trying to learn that’s the point in this is we’re trying to learn what our community has, in these libraries, what they’re utilizing and then be able to evaluate it from a critical standpoint. We don’t want to hurt anything that’s good for our community, we want to make sure we’re funding it appropriately.”