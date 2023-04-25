AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the contract for the Polk St Streetscape Improvement Program was awarded.

The project aims to provide improvements to eight blocks of Polk St including new sidewalks, driveways, lighting, and site furnishings.

The council approved awarding a contract for a total of $4.5 million to Plains Builders Inc. The city said it plans to start working on the project in the summer.