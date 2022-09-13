During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting the city council approved a wind down agreement with the operating company of the city’s red light cameras, Verra Mobility.

The wind-down agreement is the final step to ending the Red Light Program. The motion passed unanimously in during the meeting.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, The Texas Department of Transportation said local authorities were no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and the use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited.

That came after the 86th Texas Legislature passed HB 1631, becoming effective in June 2019.

As of the end of August, the cameras have not been in use by the city.