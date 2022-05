AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city council meeting, the Amarillo City Council approved the sale of land located at I-40 and Spur 228 with a 5-0 vote.

The 300 acres of land will be purchased by Prairie View West LLC for about $1 million minus the closing costs and related expenses said officials.

The item authorized the City Manager to execute a contract for the sale of excess land.