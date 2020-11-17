City council approves purchase of old Amarillo hardware building

Discussed as possible option for conversion to new Amarillo City Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even with the failure of Proposition A, the Amarillo city council is still going through with the purchase of property in downtown.

According to the city council they have approved the buying of three properties on Grant and Johnson. The old Amarillo hardware building has been discussed as a possible option to be converted into a new city hall.

The city council said there is still plenty of money in the cash reserve to buy the property and continue addressing public health needs.

