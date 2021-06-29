City Council approves in a 4-1 vote entering into a contract for the design of City Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has approved in a 4-1 vote entering into a contract for the design of City Hall.
The agreement of professional services for architectural and engineering services will be awarded to Sims Architect.
Funding for the contract would come from bond proceeds and savings from existing city hall and downtown projects.
The fees are not to exceed $2 million.
